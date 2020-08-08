Demi Lovato Celebrates 5-Month Anniversary With Fiancé Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are celebrating their love!

Just a few weeks after the two got engaged, the singer and the actor marked their five-month anniversary with a romantic dinner at celebrity hot-spot, Nobu.

The former “Young and the Restless” star took to Instagram to give fans an inside look at their celebration. In the pic, the “Cool for the Summer” songstress was snapped rocking a hot pink dress. She added heart-shaped earrings and a white heart-shaped Chanel purse to the chic look.

Meanwhile, her soon-to-be hubby donned a black graphic tee and paint-splattered jeans.

“I love u baby happy anniversary,” the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of he and Demi sharing a kiss.

Demi echoed her fiancé’s sentiment by posting the same photo of her own Insta and writing, “Falling more and more in love everyday with you honey.”

The lovebirds marked their anniversary alongside beauty guru Nikita Dragun.

“I 💗 this crew 😝🤪🤩 💖🦄🦋🤑👽 also: we all tested negative beforehand and recommend everyone does the same before seeing friends,” Demi captioned a pic on Instagram from their night out on the town.

Demi and Max began dating back in March after being spotted around Los Angeles together and dropping flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts. The couple confirmed their relationship in May when they made a PDA-filled cameo in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s star-studded “Stuck With U” music video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDHm4wDhrzL/

Just last month, the 27-year-old singer announced their engagement news on Instagram by sharing a series of photos taken shortly after Max got down on one knee.

“When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’–something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense,” Demi wrote. “And today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

Adding, “I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself.”

“I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”