Demi Lovato celebrated six months of being sober with a special celebration.

The 26-year-old star enjoyed a huge slice of cake and was gifted a six month chip as part of her celebration of sobriety. It’s a major milestone for Demi, who was hospitalized last year following a drug overdose at her Los Angeles home.

She shared photos of the celebration on her Instagram Story on Saturday.

Alongside the cake was a note that read, “Happy six months. We are so f–king proud of you. Team DL.”

Demi has been very honest with her fans on social media about her road to recovery following her overdose in July and has been sharing all the important moments she’s made it through this year.

Following her release from rehab in the fall, she opened up about how grateful she was to her fans for their support and love.

And over the holidays, Demi reflected on how grateful she’s been to have time to recover with her friends and family.

“I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys so fucking much 💗 thank you 🙏🏼,” she wrote on Twitter.

I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys so fucking much 💗 thank you 🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 22, 2018

We’re glad to see Demi on the road to recovery.

LOOK BACK: Demi Lovato Breaks Her Social Media Silence After Leaving Rehab