Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary & Announces Pronoun Change

Demi Lovato is living her truth.

The singer came out as non-binary on Wednesday during the opening of her new podcast, “4D With Demi Lovato.”

“I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you. Over the past year and a half I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work and through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non binary,” Demi shared in a video posted on her Instagram page.

The 28-year-old continued, “With that said, I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering.”

“I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson,” Demi captioned her post.

The ”Dancing with the Devil” singer also explained why they are sharing such personal news with fans, “I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way xox.”

During the episode, Demi spoke to Alok Vaid-Menon, a non binary performance artist who they connected with after attending one of Alok’s poetry shows with Sam Smith, who is also non binary.

The singer discussed with Alok the backlash they could receive after coming out.

“I could leave my career today. I’m still going to identify as non binary tomorrow. For the first time in my life, I’m putting my well being over my career,” Demi said. “That’s the difference in somebody doing something for attention versus seeking your truth. I know that not everybody’s going to love that this is me and this is my truth. I know that some people are going to react out of fear.”

