Demi Lovato Shares Emotional Message To Elton John

Demi Lovato has major love for Elton John.

After seeing “Rocketman,” the new movie about Elton’s life, the singer took to Instagram to share a touching message to the music icon.

“Last night I watched the screener for #Rocketman and I was blown away,” she wrote.

“Elton, you are such an icon and I’m honored to know you, not because of all you’ve accomplished or created, or overcame all that life threw your way, but because you have a heart of gold who’s raised hundreds of millions for charity, your sobriety is so inspiring and your strength is so admirable,” she continued.

“Obviously the music was phenomenal but the acting and performances were awesome too. Bravo to the cast and crew,” she added. “Everyone go check it out May 31st!!”

“Rocketman” is set to open in theaters and Taron Egerton, who plays Elton in the film, previously chatted with Access about the film.

“This project has been just the most extraordinary journey,” he said. “It’s been really, really creative – we’ve done something really exciting with the music, I think it’s an exciting way of telling a story.”

“I’ve just absolutely loved it, I’ve loved every single minute of it and I’m so excited for people to see it” he added.

Egerton also revealed how he got physically ready to play Elton.

“I did dreadful things to my hair, and there’s great makeup work,” he told Access. “I found the costumes were a big part of it, his flamboyant dress sense, his sense of style – all of that really made me feel quite like him.”

“There’s something about wearing those crazy outlandish costumes that makes you feel strong, you know,” he continued. “And I think that’s why he did it.”

