Demi Lovato Sizzles In Stunning Bikini Snaps & Reveals She Has A New Manager

Demi Lovato is looking cool for the summer.

The singer shared a couple sizzling bikini snaps over the weekend, looking fit and fierce.

“Just left what’s possibly my favorite place on Earth with my best friends,” she wrote. “Bora Bora is literal heaven on Earth.. I may be posting a lot of pics in the next few days.. I’m sorry in advance.”

Celebs loved the confident pics and reacted in the comment section.

“Hey hottie!” Ashey Graham wrote.

“Yes Gawddd,” Normani commented.

Hailey Bieber simply reacted with a heart eye emoji and two flame emojis.

Following posting the photos, Demi revealed some major news, sharing that Scooter Braun is her new manager.

“GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!!,” she wrote next to a photo with Scooter.

“And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!!” she continued. “Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!!”

“Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey. Let’s DO THIS!!!!!!” she concluded.

Her mom Dianna De La Garza reacted saying, “I’m soooo excited for you!!!”

We’re excited for the next chapter in Demi’s career!

— Stephanie Swaim