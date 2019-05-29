Demi Moore Reveals She Hasn’t Exercised In Over 4 Years!

Turns out Demi Moore took a looong hiatus from the gym – and it’s a major mood, TBH.

On Tuesday (which she thought was Monday, BTW), the 56-year-old actress took to Instagram to admit that she is attempting her first workout in over 4 years!

“I haven’t exercised in like, over 4 years so this is going to be my next jam,” Demi said in a video of her interactive home gym Get The Mirror.

“My maiden voyage with @getthemirror 15 min at level 1,” she captioned the video of her nearly invisible workout tool. “That’s doable after not working out for over 4 years right?”

Then Demi hilariously admitted, “I am stalling,” which is #relatable.

The “Ghost” star posted a second video of her 15-minute dance-oriented workout that she said, “flew by” and wished for a “tight 🍑 please” from her “mirror mirror on the wall.”

Demi recently announced that she is releasing a memoir called “Inside Out,” that hits bookshelves Sept. 24.

According to publisher Harper Collins, the book plans to be “deeply candid and insightful” as it details Demi’s high-profile Hollywood life in and out of marriages to Freddy Moore, Bruce Willis, and Ashton Kutcher.

