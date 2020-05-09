Demi Moore, Spike Lee, Viola Davis And More Mourn The Death Of Little Richard

Demi Moore, Spike Lee, Viola Davis And More Mourn The Death Of Little Richard

The world is mourning the loss of a rock & roll trailblazer, Little Richard, who passed away Saturday at age 87. Celebrities are taking to social media to share their love and appreciation for the late icon.

Keith Richards

Brian Wilson

Viola Davis

Ava DuVernay

Stevie Van Zandt

Ringo Starr

Spike Lee

Gene Simmons

Bette Midler

Demi Moore

Patti LaBelle

— by Katcy Stephan

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.