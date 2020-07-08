Demi Moore To Star In Audio Erotica Podcast ‘Dirty Diana’

Demi Moore is about to take audio erotica by storm!

The actress will star in and executive produce a scripted podcast, “Dirty Diana” from media startup QCode. The series will be six episodes of about 30 minutes each.

The series is created by writer-director Shana Feste (“Country Strong”), who told Variety she wanted to “create a show about a marriage that felt genuine and compelling and so erotic it made you want to have sex with your partner after listening to it.” “Dirty Diana” tells the story of a dying marriage and how two partners find their way back each other through connection and sex.

The series was produced during coronavirus quarantines and recorded over Zoom video conferencing meetings. Demi played her part from her home in Idaho for most of the production.

Demi stars alongside Betsy Brandt, Penelope Ann Miller, John Tenney, Claes Bang, Mackenzie Davis, Carmen Ejogo, Max Greenfield, Dayo Okeniyi, Rhys Wakefield and Dolly Wells. And expect A-List cameos from Gwendoline Christie, Lili Taylor, Melanie Griffith, Chris Diamontopolus, Lena Dunham, Ava Grey, Andrea Riseborough, Rosa Salazar and Lesley Ann Warren.

Feste praised the cast, saying “‘Dirty Diana’ gave me the opportunity to work with some incredible actors, including the amazing and sexy Demi Moore, who brought my characters alive and gave them a sensuality and sexuality that was palpable.”

“Dirty Diana” is slated to premiere Monday, July 13, on podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify, according to Variety.