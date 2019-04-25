Demián Bichir’s Wife Stefanie Sherk’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Following an autopsy, more details about the death of Stefanie Sherk, the late wife of Oscar-nominated actor Demián Bichir, have been revealed.

According to a report conducted by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner and obtained by Access, Sherk’s death was deemed a suicide. Drowning, asphyxia and anoxic encephalopathy – a condition where brain tissue is deprived of oxygen – were listed as her causes of death.

As previously revealed, Sherk passed away on Saturday. Authorities were dispatched to Sherk’s home in Los Angeles’ Sherman Oaks neighborhood around 7:30 p.m., per NBC News. The 43-year-old actress was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead about two hours later.

News of Sherk’s cause of death comes one day after her husband announced her sudden passing on social media. The Mexican-American actor, who received a Best Actor Academy Award nomination for his starring role in 2011’s “A Better Life,” broke the news on Wednesday in a lengthy and emotional Instagram message, which was typed out in both English and Spanish.

“Dear friends, on behalf of the Sherk and the Bichir Nájera families, it is with inconceivable pain that I announce that on April 20, 2019, our dearest Stefanie Sherk, my beloved and loving wife, passed away peacefully,” he began. “It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don’t know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain.”

“Stefanie’s beautiful, angelical and talented presence will be immensely missed,” he continued. “We will hold Stefanie in our hearts forever. We thank everybody beforehand for their prayers and we respectfully ask for your understanding so we may grieve in peace and privacy in these incredibly difficult times. It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace.”

At the time of her death, Sherk had been Bichir’s partner for nearly a decade. Throughout her acting career, she racked up a number of notable credits, including roles in “Valentine’s Day,” “Star Power” and “Loco Love.” She also starred opposite her husband in his silver screen directorial debut, 2016’s “Un Cuento de Circo & A Love Song.”