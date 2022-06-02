Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Engaged After 7 Years Together: ‘The Beginning Of Forever’

Derek Hough is headed for the altar!

The dance superstar, 37, and girlfriend Hayley Erbert, 27, are engaged after seven years together. Derek and the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum announced the news with a joint Instagram statement on Thursday, sharing a dreamy photo taken after the proposal.

“It’s only the beginning…the beginning of forever,” their respective captions read – each alongside a heart emoji, of course!

The snap shows Hayley with her legs wrapped around Derek as they share a loving embrace with her engagement ring on display.

Derek and Hayley’s big news comes amid a vacation to Monaco for the Grand Prix race and they’ve been sharing multiple social media peeks at the getaway all week.

“Wow, incredible to experience @f1Monaco Grand Prix for the first time. Even better getting to experience it with my love @hayley.erbert,” Derek wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, they also hit up the “Top Gun: Maverick” premiere in San Diego.

The soon-to-be newlyweds met on the set of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2015, where they have both served as ballroom pros and Derek has also sat on the judging panel. The 37-year-old took home six mirrorball trophies during his time on the reality competition.

