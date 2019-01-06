Derek Hough is taking his incredible cover of “Shallow” one step further and releasing a cover of the “A Star Is Born” song with Natasha Bedingfield. Derek dropped the major news in an interview with Access at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

“I’m actually dropping a cover of ‘Shallow’ with Natasha Bedingfield next week,” Derek told Access’ Kit Hoover and Scott Evans.

Derek turned up the sexy earlier this year when he serenaded his love Hayley Erbert in the kitchen with a rendition of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s hit song. He played the song acoustic with his guitar and definitely had our hearts melting — as well as Haley’s!

We can’t wait to see the tune drop with Natasha! We guess we’ll just have to wait until next week.