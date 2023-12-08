Derek Hough Says Wife Hayley Erbert Is ‘On The Long Road Of Recovery’ After Emergency Surgery

Derek Hough is sharing an update after his wife Hayley Erbert Hough had emergency surgery.

The “Dancing with the Stars” judge took to Instagram on Friday to share a health update about his wife.

“Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hrs. She is now on the long road of recovery. Words cannot express how grateful and thankful we are for the support and love that you have given us. The kindness that we’ve been shown in this incredibly unfathomable, and life changing time is immeasurable,” the post reads in part.

He also thanked those who have reached out amid the trying time.

“The offers of assistance that have poured in have been so humbling and appreciated. Our hope is that as a family, we can somehow and someway pay it forward,” the post concludes.

The update comes after Derek revealed that his wife was first hospitalized after feeling disoriented at the end of a performance in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 6.

He shared the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, revealing that Hayley suffered a burst blood vessel and underwent an urgent craniectomy. Thankfully, Derek assured fans that the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum is in stable condition and he went on to share gratitude for the doctors, nurses and EMTs for stepping in to help.

“I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her,” Derek wrote. “I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time.”

Derek, 38, and Hayley, 29, have been on the road for their Symphony of Dance tour in recent months. The pair got married in August after more than eight years of dating.