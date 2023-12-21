Derek Hough Shares Emotional Update on Wife Hayley Erbert’s Skull Surgery: ‘Immense Relief’

Derek Hough is sharing a heartwarming update about his wife, Hayley Erbert, after she underwent a massive skull surgery.

“With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I’d like to share that Hayley’s cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned,” Derek wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

Early Wednesday morning, the “Dancing with the Stars” judge revealed the 29-year-old had undergone an extensive surgery to replace a large portion of her skull that was removed during her previous craniectomy. The update comes two weeks after the dance pro suffered a health emergency in Washington, D.C.

WATCH: Derek Hough Says Hayley Erbert’s Recovery Post Craniectomy Is ‘Nothing Short Of A Miracle’

Derek and Hayley were performing on his tour – “Derek Hough: Symphony Of Dance” – when Hayley became disoriented after a show and was taken to the hospital. The television personality told fans that his wife was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and underwent an emergency craniectomy.

In his latest message, he thanked the medical team for their help saving her life.

“My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team. Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery. Especially Dr. Mai who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago. We are profoundly touched by the outpouring of support and prayers from each of you. Your thoughts, prayers, and positive energy have been a source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time. It’s truly heartwarming to know how much love and care surrounds us,” he said.

Derek also opened up about Hayley’s recovery in the emotional post, which included a photo of him from her bedside.

“This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife’s recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here. We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community,” he penned. “Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for standing with us. We love you. With heartfelt thanks and endless gratitude.”

WATCH: Derek Hough’s Wife Hayley Erbert Has Emergency Surgery After Cranial Hematoma