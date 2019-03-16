‘Descendants 3’ Sneak Peek: See Mal Battle Her ‘Darkness’

“Descendants 3” looks like it’s getting dark!

In a newly released teaser trailer Mal, played by Dove Cameron, is shown greeting people from the palace balcony with King Ben, but everything changes when he puts his hand on hers.

Suddenly things go dark and Mal isn’t wearing her royal clothes, but is back in her old gear and the palace looks all dark and possibly burnt up!

She goes on to walk around calling out “Ben?” as she looks concerned. But the worst is yet to come…

Mal sees what appears to be Ben turned to stone, and suddenly is taken back to the castle in present time.

Fans were shook and sounded off in the comments.

“So… the Descendants universe now has its own version of the Upside Down… THIS IS SO COOL!!!,” one person wrote.

“Omg this looks soo good I can’t wait to see this,” another added.

“OMG,OMG,OMG,OMG,OMG,THIS IS SO AWESOME IT MADE ME SOOOOOOOOO HAPPY AND WANT TO SEE THE MOVIE RIGHT NOW,” a third person chimed in.

The new teaser comes a month after the first teaser trailer for the Disney Channel Original Movie was released in February.

In that trailer, titled “Threat to Auradon,” Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos are seen holding swords and defending Auradon, and at the end you hear someone say “Mal….” To which she responds, “Dad?!”

A lot of fans think her dad could be Hades, played by Cheyenne Jackson, but only time will tell!

“Descendants 3” is coming out this summer!

— by Stephanie Swaim

