Diane Keaton, Steve Martin Joining ‘Father Of The Bride’ Cast Reunion After 25 Years

Many of our beloved movies and TV shows have been reuniting or holding table reads for charity and the latest one will get you excited.

Netflix announced that the actors from the “Father Of The Bride” films will be reuniting for a mini-sequel titled, “Father Of The Bride Part 3 (Ish)” which will benefit Chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen.

Original film stars Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Kieran Culkin, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, George Newbern and Martin Short will return to reprise their roles along with a few special guests.

Writer and director Nancy Meyers who wrote the screenplay for 1991’s “Father of the Bride and 1995’s “Father Of the Bride II” is behind the 2020 storyline.

The just-released trailer reveals that the Banks family are still together. George Banks played by Steve Martin can be heard taking coronavirus precautions seriously, “I’m just washing my hands! One more ‘Happy Birthday’ to go!”

The sequel will premiere on Netflix’s YouTube and Facebook on Friday, September 25 at 3PM PT / 6 PM ET.