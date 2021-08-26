Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Are Engaged (Report)

Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus ready to walk down the aisle?

The “Inglourious Basterds” actress and “The Walking Dead” star are reportedly engaged, according to People.

Access Hollywood has reached out to the stars’ respective reps for comment.

Diane and Norman met in 2015, when they starred opposite each other in the drama film “Sky.” They went public with their relationship in 2017 and welcomed a baby girl the following year.

While the pair are known for keeping their relationship largely private, they have shared a few sweet glimpses at their life as a family of three on Instagram.

For Father’s Day this June, Diane shared an Instagram tribute to Norman, posting a photo of him and their daughter playing together.

“We ❤️ U Papa 🎊 Happy Father’s Day to the one with the sweetest heart ♥️,” she wrote.

Diane also shared a smiling couple selfie at the beach on the Fourth of July, which she simply captioned, “US.”

