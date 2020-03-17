Did Emma Stone Postpone Her Wedding Amid COVID-19 Pandemic?

Emma Stone may be waiting a little longer to walk down the aisle.

The Oscar winner has postponed her wedding to fiancé Dave McCary amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Page Six. Emma and the “Saturday Night Live” writer and segment director had reportedly planned to say “I do” in Los Angeles last weekend but decided to put their big day on hold as the nation continues facing increased isolation guidelines.

The couple is said to not have a new date in mind just yet.

Emma, 31, and her 34-year-old beau have kept a relatively low profile since being first linked in late 2017, but they did step out together at select A-list events including the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Met Gala. It’s believed the pair met during Emma’s 2016 “SNL” hosting gig.

In December, she made a rare social media appearance alongside her husband-to-be for a cute engagement announcement on his Instagram page. The couple couldn’t have looked happier to show off Emma’s stunning and unconventional ring: an 18-karat gold band with a pearl as the center gem.

The pair’s reported wedding delay comes on the heels of LA mayor Eric Garcetti announcing the closure of all movie theaters, gyms, bars, nightclubs and other entertainment venues throughout the city. Restaurants were limited to take-out and delivery service only. On Monday, updated federal recommendations advised Americans to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.

Neither Emma nor Dave have publicly confirmed details about their nuptials.

— Erin Biglow