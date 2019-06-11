Did Meghan Markle Get An Anniversary Ring From Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle has a little extra sparkle on her hand!

The Duchess of Sussex made her official return to royal duties at the Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday wearing a new ring stacked alongside her wedding band and engagement ring.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the new bling and assumed the ring was a possible push present from Prince Harry.

Meghan is wearing a third ring on her ring finger – a delicate pave-set band – alongside her engagement and wedding rings. pic.twitter.com/I9I4tvnF8t — Meghans Mirror (@MeghansMirror) June 8, 2019

Turns out the diamond band was an anniversary gift from Harry to celebrate one year as a married couple, according to multiple reports.

The royal couple tied the knot on May 19, 2018, which means the former “Suits” star has probably been rocking the “new” jewelry for close to a month now during the middle of her maternity leave.

The “eternity band” is a pretty common tradition among royals and non-royals alike. Kate Middleton was gifted her eternity band by Prince William after the birth of Prince George.

During Saturday’s festivities, Meghan paired her new jewelry with a navy ensemble designed by her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller. Her sister-in-law Kate also paid tribute to her wedding designer Alexander McQueen in a pale yellow dress.

The two rode in a carriage together for the first time this year alongside Prince Harry and mother-in-law, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall.

Every Movie Meghan Markle Starred In Before Becoming A Duchess

