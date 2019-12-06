Did Taylor Swift Leave A Clue About Her New Album In ‘Christmas Tree Farm’ Music Video? Fans Think So!

2019 has already been an incredible year for popstar Taylor Swift and the singer isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. After releasing her seventh studio album “Lover” earlier this year and being honored as Artist Of The Decade at the American Music Awards, Taylor dropped a surprise Christmas song and music video to go along with it.

And now, fans are convinced that the 29-year-old left hidden clues to her next album—“TS8,” as Swifties call it—in the music video for “Christmas Tree Farm.”

The video offers an intimate look into Taylor’s life growing up on an actual Christmas tree farm and is made entirely by home videos shot by Taylor’s mother and father. The scenes flip through various places on the farm, and show young Taylor sledding with her family, wandering through the snowy pine trees, and sitting on Santa’s lap with her brother Austin.

But the shot that peaked fans’ curiosity was actually taken days before Taylor was born.

Uhm… guys Look at the date. November 23 1989. Taylor wasn’t born yet. 8 days until the end of the month and then 13 days later she was born… 8… 13 TS8 is coming #ChristmasTreeFarm @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/WS16a58l1g — Nicol-elf 🎄 [Lover Fest East] (@blesstherain13) December 6, 2019

“Look at the date. November 23 1989. Taylor wasn’t born yet,” one fan account noted. “8 days until the end of the month and then 13 days later she was born… TS8 is coming #ChristmasTreeFarm.”

Essentially, fans are wondering why Taylor chose to feature November 23, 1989 in the music video if she hadn’t yet been born. As Taylor’s favorite number is 13 and her next studio album would be her eighth, fans think this was a cryptic reference to her next studio album already being in the works.

That may seem a little far-fetched, but it wouldn’t be the first time the pop princess has hidden secret codes in her music video. In a livestream promoting the fifth track “Archer” off of her latest album, Taylor revealed that it has become a “tradition” to put a “very vulnerable, personal, honest emotional song as track five.” She then admitted that she had been dropping hints about the tradition in other videos!

“The most obvious Easter egg, my friend Hayley was kind enough to unveil that,” Taylor said, referencing the “You Need to Calm Down” video where fellow pop artist Hayley Kiyoko shot an arrow into a bullseye baring the number five.

So did Taylor simply use old footage because she had it on-hand, or is there a deeper meaning here? Taylor Swift fans are going to have to wait to find out!