Diddy Congratulates Ex-Girlfriend Cassie On Her Pregnancy With New Boyfriend Alex Fine

Sean “Diddy” Combs has no bad blood toward his ex.
The 49-year-old music mogul took to Instagram on Friday to send well-wishes to Cassie and her new boyfriend Alex Fine two days after their pregnancy announcement. “Congratulations @Cassie and Alex,” he wrote. I wish you all nothing but love and happiness. God bless L O V E.”
The “Me & U” singer’s baby news comes about eight months after reports surfaced about her split from Diddy last year. The former couple dated on and off for 11 years.
Cassie revealed she was expecting her first child on Wednesday alongside a photo with her 26-year-old beau. “Can’t wait to meet our baby girl,” she wrote. “Love You Always & Forever.”
The celebrity fitness trainer and bull rider also shared his excitement about becoming a first-time father in a heartfelt open letter to his unborn daughter. “I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever,” Alex wrote.
“I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother… then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable. I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays, whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan.”
“I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love,” he continued. “I will always listen and put the both of you first.”
Gabi Duncan
