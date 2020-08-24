Diddy Joins Forces With Travis Scott, Nas, Swizz Beatz & Quavo For Epic Beach Photo

Could Diddy be cooking up a powerhouse collab with some of the heaviest hitters in hip-hop?

The mogul brought together multiple generations of rap superstars for an epic beachside photo op on Saturday, smiling alongside Travis Scott, Nas, Swizz Beatz and Quavo on the Malibu coast.

Diddy teased fans with a slick Instagram snap of him and his pals posing in front of a stunning sunset and added the cryptic caption “…with LOVE” to his post.

It’s unclear what the crew may have in store as far as a possible project together, but fans were definitely here for the celebration of respect, friendship and Black excellence. Thousands of followers flooded the comment section with praise and shared how uplifting it was to see the five icons join forces.

“Legendary picture I’m genuinely inspired by each person!” one user wrote.

Famous friends offered their support as well. Fat Joe and Busta Rhymes each chimed in with a string of crown emojis, while Anderson .Paak made note of the group’s pristine style.

“Not a flip flop insight [sic],” he wrote.

Keep us posted on what’s next, guys – even if it’s just another trip to the beach!

— Erin Biglow