Diddy Shares Throwback Photo With Ex Jennifer Lopez As Bennifer Rumors Surge

Is Diddy shooting his shot with ex Jennifer Lopez? It sure seems like it!

The musician and mogul shared a throwback photo on Thursday in which he and JLo hold hands while walking outside. He simply captioned the shot, “#tbt.”

In the snap, Jennifer is rocking jeans and a white sweater while clutching a handful of magazines, while Diddy wears a sweatsuit by his own brand, Sean John.

Diddy and JLo’s romance began in 1999 after they met on a music video set, but they called it quits in 2001.

It seems the duo has remained friendly, as Diddy previously told Access Hollywood of the superstar, “She’s just someone that I’ll always love.” The former couple even reunited on Instagram Live in April 2020 for a dance-a-thon to raise money for Coronavirus relief.

Diddy’s post comes as rumors swirl about the return of Bennifer. Ben Affleck and JLo have been spotted together numerous times in recent weeks, and Ben was even seen rocking a distinctive silver watch that appears to be the same one he wore alongside Jennifer in her “Jenny From The Block” music video when they were a couple in 2002.

