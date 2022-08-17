Dinner Party Must-Haves For Less Than $50 That Will Impress Your Guests

Access Hollywood makes a commission on purchases. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer not Access Hollywood.
Dinner parties. You probably love them, or you hate them. Maybe the idea of hosting a group of your friends and family for dinner and showing off your culinary skills is exciting to you. Or, maybe just thinking about all the details – the meal itself, the plates, the table setting, who to invite – makes you want to run screaming in the other direction.
After all the isolation we experienced during the early months of the pandemic, though, I think we can all agree that in-person time with friends and family feels extra special nowadays. So, wherever you fall on the spectrum, we’ve compiled a list of dinner-party essentials that will not only remove the stress of hosting, but will also give you such a chic-looking table and atmosphere your friends will think you hired a professional party planner.
With glasses and flatware, bottle coolers and pitchers, and even snow cone makers and string lights, these products will help you take advantage of the last weeks of summer and outdoor parties before seamlessly carrying you into cozy, wine and cheese nights in the Fall. And best of all, they’re all under $50! Check out our picks below.
33″ 100 LED Solar Copper String Light Party Home Garden 2 Modes
by Pests Defender$13.98
Whiskey Wedge
by Corkcicle$24.95
Serving Stand
by Yamazaki Home$30.00
Side Bowls
by Our Place$30.00
Genius Wine Set
by Cork Genius$20.00
Snowflake Hand Crank Snow Cone Maker
by UnbeatableSale$35.08
Floating Slotted Tongs
by Yamazaki Home$12.00
Copper Cocktail Straws
by Viski$22.99
Rolling Crystal Wine Decanter
by Viski$37.99
Stainless Steel Bottle Chiller
by Viski$47.99
Drinking Glasses
by Our Place$50.00
Main Plates
by Our Place$50.00
20″ 30 LED Solar Fairy Waterdrop String Light with 2 Modes
by Pests Defender$15.56
Modern Gold Pitcher
by Viski$59.99
