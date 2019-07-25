Disabled ‘Family Guy’ Fan Becomes Seth MacFarlane’s Guest Of Honor for Unforgettable Studio Visit

Seth MacFarlane made one “Family Guy” superfan’s dream come true thanks to a team effort with the Kids Wish Network.

Chance Yon, who has cerebral palsy, got the opportunity of a lifetime when Seth granted his wish to tour the “Family Guy” animation studios in Los Angeles, Access confirms.

Seth not only enjoyed lunch with Chance and did his favorite “Family Guy” voices, but he also drew sketches and had the staff sign memorabilia for him. Kids Wish Network shared with Access exclusive photos of the unforgettable visit, which show Chance smiling with Seth and a few “Family Guy” animators.

WATCH: From ‘Nashville’ To ‘Family Guy’: 13 Shows That Survived Cancellation

Though co-stars Mila Kunis and Seth Green weren’t present, Seth made sure they were able to give Chance a shoutout over the phone.

In addition, Chance even became a special “Family Guy” guest of honor when he got to voice a scene as Chris Griffin, and was also turned into his own animated character.

WATCH: Seth MacFarlane Talks 300 Episodes Of ‘Family Guy’ & Reveals His Dream Guest Star

As if that weren’t enough, the gifts kept on giving even after Chance headed home.

After finding out that his new friend had never been on a plane before the “Family Guy” trip, Seth arranged for Chance and his loved ones to fly home on his private jet.

— Erin Biglow