Disney Channel Star Cameron Boyce Dead At 20 After Suffering Seizure From Ongoing Condition

The actor’s family confirmed the news to ABC News on July 6, 2019.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson told ABC News on behalf of the Boyce family.

“He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

“We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Disney Channel also issued a statement to ABC News saying, “From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work.”

“He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend.”

“We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

Boyce was best know for his role as Cruella de Vil’s son Carlos in the “Descendants” franchise as well as his role as Luke in “Jessie.”

R.I.P. Cameron Boyce.

