Disney On Ice Skater Hospitalized In Serious Condition After Falling During Mid-Performance Lift

A Disney On Ice skater remains hospitalized after falling during a mid-performance stunt.

Anastasia Olson, 31, was injured following a lift that went awry while she and her partner performed their “Beauty and the Beast” routine in Minneapolis over the weekend, Access Hollywood has learned.

Disney on Ice parent company Feld Entertainment confirmed the accident in a statement, sharing that the show “appreciates the well wishes” from fans as the skater recovers.

Olson, who portrays heroine Belle in the show, is still in serious condition at Hennepin County Medical Center, officials told multiple outlets on Monday.

An eyewitness recalled the incident to local news outlet KARE 11, saying that the fall happened approximately 40 minutes into the show and that the lift appeared “shaky” before Olson dropped to the ice.

The rest of the performance is said to have continued as scheduled and further details on Olson’s condition have not been made public.

Olson’s most recent Instagram post appears to have been shared in September and fans have flocked to the comment section with kind words of support.

“We were at the show and my heart has been in a pit ever since,” one audience member wrote. “We’ve been thinking about constantly and always checking for updates on you. Sending you all the good vibes, love, and prayers.”