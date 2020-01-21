DJ Khaled Celebrates The Birth Of His Second Child With Wife Nicole Tuck: ‘Another One!’

The Father of Asahd is now the father of two bundles of joy! Musician DJ Khaled took to Instagram to announce the news that his wife Nicole Tuck had just given birth to a son, and the second-time father could not be more overjoyed.

While DJ Khaled (real name Khaled Mohamed Khaled) did not reveal his new baby’s name, the 44-year-old did post several photos of himself in the hospital anxiously awaiting his son’s arrival.

“THANK YOU ALLAH ! THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE !BLESS UP DR JIN !” Khaled captioned a post of him and one of his wife’s doctors celebrating after Nicole gave birth. And of course, the DJ couldn’t resist adding his famous line at the end: “ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

The adorable couple announced they were pregnant with Baby No. 2 back in September when they shared a video of Nicole receiving an ultrasound. In addition to revealing the couple would be having another boy, the sweet shot also included the couple’s 3-year-old son Asahd giving his parents kisses. He also adorably used his father’s catchphrase “Another one” when talking about his new baby brother!

In the three years since Asahd was born, DJ Khaled has been very open about how much fatherhood has changed his life for the better. The toddler has been credited as a producer on all of Khaled’s most recent albums, and the DJ even named his album “Father of Asahd” after his firstborn!

Here’s to hoping we get new music from DJ Khaled with the birth of his new little one. Congrats to the growing family!