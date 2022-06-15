Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Lyssa Chapman Gets Married In Hawaii

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, is a married woman!

The 35-year-old tied the knot to her longtime girlfriend Leiana Evensen in Hawaii on June 3.

She shared the exciting news in a heartfelt Instagram post on June 7, along with several photos from the nuptials.

“Last week Lei and I boarded a boat at 7 in the morning with 7 of our closest family members and we dedicated our love and lives to one another,” she captioned the post in part.

In one photo, Lyssa and Leiana hold hands in the ocean and in another, the two share a kiss after officially becoming wives.

In the sweet post, Lyssa explained how magical her wedding was.

“It was the most epic conditions on the bay, the water was a glassy mirror. We had a sprinkle of rain, (blessing) and as we came upon our spot, we were blessed again by a school of baby sharks (do do do do do do),” she wrote.

“With our feet in the water, we connected ourselves to the power and vastness of the ocean. We were hugged by the majestic Ko’olau mountain range, that will continue hugging us as we live and spend the rest of our lives together at Makaalamihi. There, with uncle David officiating, we stated our declarations of intent, said our vows and began life together OFFICIALLY as wife, and wife.”

She concluded her heartwarming post with an inspirational message for her fans.

“It was literally a dream day. The best part is @leiana13 is my freaking WIFE !! I’m so happy, blessed, filled with love and gratitude. I never thought I was worthy or capable of this kind of love. The vibration I feel in my body hasn’t stopped since I met her and if you’re reading this from a dark place know that your happy beginning is out there somewhere too. 🌈”

Leiana also shared the happy news on her Instagram, sharing picture of her kissing her bride in the ocean as flower pedals fell from the sky.

“I still can’t believe I am lucky enough to be by your side. In life, in love, in adventure, in sickness and in health. I will continue to love you with every ounce of my being 🌺 Lyssa Rae Chapman-Evensen II, I fall deeper and deeper in love with you every single day and never know how I could possibly love you any more…until the next day comes,” she captioned the post in part.”

Lyssa is the daughter of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” and his third wife, Lyssa Rae Brittain. They were married from 1982 to 1991.

This is Lyssa’s second marriage. She was previously married to Braham Galanti from 2009 to 2011. The pair shares one daughter—12-year-old Madalynn Grace. Lyssa is also mom to 20-year-old daughter Abbie Mae.

According to People, her two daughters and her in-laws Stacy and Carl Evensen were also in attendance.

Lyssa’s dad was not at the nuptials, but she told People he was there in spirit.

“He was of course on the phone with me all morning and during. We FaceTimed him a bunch. He was there in spirit and also electronically,” she told the outlet.