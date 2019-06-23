Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Is In Medically-Induced Coma

“Dog the Bounty Hunter” star Duane Chapman’s wife, Beth Chapman, has been placed in a medically-induced coma amid her ongoing cancer battle.

According to an article from Hawaii News Now that Duane shared on his official Twitter and Facebook pages, the family told the publication that Beth was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Queen’s Medical Center in Hawaii and is now in a coma. The Chapmans also “humbly” asked “everyone to please pray for Beth.”

Early Sunday morning, the 66-year-old star also shared a message on Twitter, asking his followers to “please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you.”

Beth was first diagnosed with stage II throat cancer back in September 2017. After telling fans that the cancer was completely removed, it returned in late November. The reality star began chemotherapy in December 2018, but was hospitalized in April for breathing issues, per multiple reports.

Beth opened up about her cancer battle in a speech at the Source Church Bradenton on Mother’s Day.

“I don’t go to God and go, ‘Why did I get cancer?’ ” she said. “He’ll roll his eyes at me again, because I know why — because this is the ultimate test of faith. It is the evidence of things hoped for and it is the substance of things not known.”

She also talked about her decision to stop chemotherapy.

“Chemotherapy is not my bag, people. Sorry, that’s not for me,” she said. “So, for me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it will either be taught to me or to you. And I am fine with taking the hit for everyone else. Because I think I know another guy who did the same thing.”