Dolly Parton Reacts To Beyoncé Covering ‘Jolene’ On New Country Album ‘Cowboy Carter’

Icons only! Dolly Parton hopes fans will always love her classic track “Jolene” no matter if she or Beyoncé are singing it.

The music legend reacted to Queen Bey’s apparent confirmation that she’s covering the song on her new country album “Cowboy Carter” and encouraged fans to enjoy her version in the meantime.

“Listen to my original ‘Jolene’ while you wait for @Beyonce’s COWBOY CARTER,” Dolly wrote on her Instagram story, reposting Bey’s newly-released tracklist for the anticipated LP that did indeed include “Jolene.”

The singer previously shared her enthusiasm and support for Beyoncé’s country era, giving her fellow superstar a heartfelt shoutout after Bey topped a major country music chart with her newest hit, “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Dolly issued an Instagram message applauding the powerhouse for the milestone last month and welcomed her to the country world with open arms.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album. So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single,” Dolly wrote at the time, noting that she “can’t wait to hear the full album!”

In addition to “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Bey dropped another country single, “16 Carriages,” from her anticipated “Act II” album that she announced over Super Bowl weekend. The complete record is set to drop March 29.

The success of “Texas Hold ‘Em” earned the singer a place in history as the first Black female artist to hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country chart, with “16 Carriages” reaching No. 9.

Her recent accolades aren’t Bey’s first foray into country. The track “Daddy Lessons” from her acclaimed 2016 album “Lemonade” featured a prominent country sound and she even performed the song with the Chicks at that year’s CMA Awards. Though the collab scored high ratings for the CMAs, it was also met with backlash and Bey recently appeared to hint that the memory may have inspired her to lean into the genre even further.

“This album has been over five years in the making,” she wrote on Instagram earlier this month. “It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t.”

Dolly and Bey have another “Cowboy Carter” connection beyond “Jolene.” Dolly’s goddaughter Miley Cyrus is set to be featured on the album as well, teaming up with Bey for the track “II Most Wanted.”