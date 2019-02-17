Don Cheadle Sends Powerful Message While Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ To ‘Protect Trans Kids’

Don Cheadle makes a statement to “Protect Trans Kids!”

Don took on hosting duties for “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, and the actor used his role to make a subtle political stance in support of transgender rights.

The actor donned a black t-shirt with the message “Protect Trans Kids” as he introduced musician Gary Clark, Jr.’s second set.

The “Black Monday” star didn’t address the shirt, but stood with his arms behind back, putting the message on full display.

Several fans took to Twitter after the broadcast to tweet messages of appreciation to the actor and “SNL” Don’s support of the trans community.

That wasn’t the only subtle statement Don made with his attire. “Queer Eye’s” Kamaro Brown caught on to another message during “SNL’s” close when the actor donned a Soviet Union hockey jersey with “Trump” and the number “45” emblazoned on the back.

Don was feeling the love on social media on Sunday. He tweeted out thanks to his fans, writing, “to each and every one of you beautiful tweeps. I awoke to so much support and love!! Thank you @nbcsnl for the opportunity to play and pay respect and throw shade in an historic space in an historic time. Keep fighting, y’all. Evil grows in the dark. 😘”

