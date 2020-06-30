Donny Osmond’s Youngest Son Gets Married In Backyard Wedding Due To Coronavirus

Josh Osmond is a married man!

Donny Osmond’s youngest son, Josh, tied the knot with his forever love, Summer Felsted, on June 12. The two got hitched during an intimate ceremony held in his famous family’s backyard in Utah after their original wedding venue canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The newlyweds, who got engaged back on Valentine’s Day, recently spilled in an interview with Closer that their special day “turned out perfect” despite having the guest list “limited” to family members.

“It made the whole day more personal and special,” Josh shared. “The wedding turned out more beautiful than we could have even imagined. It was such a fun celebration of this new step we’re taking in life.”

Donny took to Instagram to share a few photos from Josh and Summer’s big day – and the wedding did, in fact, look totally dreamy!

“Today was a picture-perfect day. Summer and Josh, we are absolutely thrilled for you and your bright future ahead,” the proud dad wrote at the time.

Josh, 22, is the last of Donny’s five kids to get married. The entertainer also gushed about welcoming his fifth daughter-in-law, Summer, 21, into the family back in May.

“Debbie and I have never seen Josh as happy as he is with Summer by his side. They make such a cute couple, and they complement each other so well,” he wrote on Instagram.

Adding, “It’s such a great feeling for Debbie and me to know that our family will soon be complete. We were blessed with 5 wonderful sons, and are extremely lucky to have gained 4 (soon to be 5) phenomenal daughters-in-law. Each of them are such a great strength and blessing to our entire family.”

Congrats to Josh and Summer!