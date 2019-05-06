Doria Ragland Is Overjoyed By The Birth Of Baby Sussex And Staying By Meghan Markle’s Side At Frogmore Cottage

Doria Ragland is beyond happy to be a grandmother to Baby Sussex after her daughter Meghan Markle gave birth to the baby boy on Monday, May 6. And Doria is staying close to her daughter following the birth.

“The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage. Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well,” Clarence House announced via Twitter on Monday.

Doria, who flew in from Los Angeles last month ahead of the her grandson’s arrival, has been staying close to Meghan at their newly-renovated cottage at Windsor Castle. Meghan and her mother have always had a close bond and Doria was even in London with her daughter at the start of her pregnancy to be by her daughter’s side.

Doria wasn’t the only one who was thrilled about the arrival of Baby Sussex. Kate Middleton and Prince William, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla, and more of the royals shared their well-wishes for the new parents.

The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage.

Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2019

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news,” Clarence House shared in a tweet.

Meghan and Harry announced the arrival of their baby boy on Monday morning on their Instagram account. Prince Harry revealed in an additional statement that they will share the baby’s name in a couple of days, but for now he and his wife are absolutely thrilled about having a son.

“It’s been the most amazing experience. I can never possibly imagine how any woman does – what they do is beyond comprehension, but we’re both absolutely thrilled,” Harry shared. “I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. And as every father and parent would ever say, your baby’s absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon. ”

WATCH: Doria Ragland Arrives In London Ahead Of Royal Baby’s Birth