Doria Ragland Poses In Baby Archie’s Official Royal Baby Portrait: Did Meghan And Harry Just Break Royal Protocol Again?

Is this the first time a non-royal has ever posed in an official royal baby portrait? All signs point to yes! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the name of their first-born son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in a sweet photo posted on their Instagram account on Wednesday morning. But they may have proved, yet again, they are planning to do things differently.

In the photo, the pair are posing with Archie’s great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and great-grandfather Prince Phillip. Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, who is baby Archie’s grandmother, is also posed in the portrait. Meghan is holding Archie and Prince Harry is looking on.

The royal family shared the photo on their Instagram account with the caption, “The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were today introduced to the newborn son of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle. The Duchess’s mother, Ms Doria Ragland was also present. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to announce that they have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.”

But why is this significant? Well, Meghan clearly wanted to include her own family in the royal portrait, not just members of the monarchy. Kate Middleton, who has given birth to three royal kiddos, has never posed for official portraits with her mother Carole and father Michael at the time of any of her children’s births. In fact, she hasn’t ever posed with the Queen and Prince Philip in any published photos in the days following her children’s births.

Another move that was different? The royal social accounts also revealed that Meghan’s mother, Doria, was staying with the couple at their new home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Previously, Carole and Michael visited their daughter at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital, but their visits were never formally announced. They also never came out and posed for photos with the new parents. Carole and Michael are also non-royals, but do maintain good standing in English society circles. Meanwhile, Meghan’s LA-based mother maintains a more simple life in Los Angeles, however she is quickly becoming a more permanent fixture. She attended Meghan and Harry’s wedding almost one year ago and has also been by her daughter’s side at numerous events throughout Meghan’s courtship and married to Harry.

So perhaps a new round of royal protocol is going to be put in place to be more inclusive of non-royals in all future major moments? That’s what we’re thinking in terms of how Meghan and Harry will handle their social media accounts and appearances.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla were noticeably absent from the pictures on Wednesday, however they are currently traveling on official business in Germany. It seems likely that the pair will greet their newborn grandson at a later date.