Dorinda Medley Exits ‘RHONY’ After Six Seasons

Dorinda Medley is moving on. After six years on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City,” the 55-year-old announced on Instagram that she would be leaving the show.

“What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice…But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away,” she wrote.

“I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way,” she continued. “Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success.”

Former “RHONY” star Bethenny Frankel posted a message for Dorinda on Twitter, writing, “Every woman in this world wears a little sparkle, some in their dress, and some in their eyes. Use each moment to make another’s eyes sparkle and to warm a heart. Don’t let anyone or anything dull your sparkle. Don’t let the insecurities of others dull your sparkle.”

You will be missed…let the next chapter begin. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/77piegOYgQ — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) August 25, 2020

She also shared a photo with Dorinda, adding, “You will be missed…let the next chapter begin. #RHONY.”

Dorinda did not specify the reason for her exit, but The Daily Mail reports that she was fired, citing an anonymous production source. “It’s a big mistake. We’re all surprised as even though she had a tough season, she is a fan favorite who people are rooting for,” the source said.

“Dorinda was the only housewife left who owns both her own apartment in New York City alongside a second home in the country. Watch, this is an error that they will regret,” they continued.

Bravo shared Dorinda’s news on their website, but did not elaborate on the reason for her exit.

— by Katcy Stephan