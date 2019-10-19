Dove Cameron Shares Emotional Post About Her Late Father: ‘It’s Really Sad, Everyday’

Dove Cameron is remembering her late father.

The “Descendants” star shared a photo of an LA restaurant on her Instagram on Saturday, and wrote an emotional message about her late father.

“This was my dads favorite restaurant in LA before he died. he used to send me coffee stained postcards from here when i was a little girl that would live on our family fridge for months and years “hello from LA”. now, i’ve lived in LA for 9 years, and i’ve never been here, but somehow ended up here the other night, on accident. i tried to order what he used to order, in an effort to share an experience with him for the first time in 8 years,” she began.

“I have very few reminders in my life left of him, physical proof that he was ever here to begin with. it’s almost like my life now, and my life with him, are two different lives, and i guess, for the most part, i have kept it that way on purpose. not because i prefer it, or i want to forget, but mostly because it is too painful to look at all the time,” she continued.

“i was going to try to spin this into something happy, something about healing and remembering those lost, because that’s what i think we would all prefer, and that’s what i’ve always done. it’s more comfortable, and i would feel less naked. but recently, i don’t have the energy to do that in my life anymore. and hiding the sad parts is doing a disservice to myself, and the quality of my life,” she added.

“It’s not happy. it’s really sad, everyday. and so am i, most days, if i’m honest. and that’s ok, too,” she concluded.

She got support from fellow Disney star Laura Marano, who wrote a heart emoji in the comments.

Bella Thorne said, “I feel the SAME WAY BB. The same way.”

Jennifer Love Hewitt also shared support writing, “Such a brave, wise and beautiful soul. I’m sad too after losing my mom. A little everyday. I get it. The beauty is the raw and open. The brave are the vulnerable. Be you. It is perfect.”

— Stephanie Swaim