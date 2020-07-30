Dr. Anthony Fauci Reacts To Brad Pitt’s Emmy Nomination For ‘Saturday Night Live’ Impersonation

Dr. Anthony Fauci is flattered by the recognition!

The physician and public health expert had a gracious reaction in response to the news of Brad Pitt’s Emmy nomination. The Oscar winner earned the nod for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his brief yet memorable turn as the doctor on an episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

“The only thing I can say, it’s somewhat surrealistic,” Fauci told the Associated Press. “I don’t get distracted by that. I really have to really focus like a laserbeam on the things that I’m responsible for. I think that’s kind of interesting, it’s a little bit strange that that’s going on… But one thing for sure: It doesn’t go to my head, because I don’t pay much attention to it.”

"It doesn’t go to my head": Dr. Anthony Fauci reacts to Brad Pitt being nominated for an Emmy for playing him on "SNL." pic.twitter.com/0r4DNR20iM — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 29, 2020

Fauci praised Pitt’s performance in the April 2020 episode after previously admitting he would want the actor to play him on the sketch show. “I think he did great,” he said on Telemundo’s “Un Nuevo Día” at the time. “I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the reason why, when people ask me who I would like to play me, I mention Brad Pitt. He’s one of my favorite actors.”

Fauci also applauded the A-list star for breaking character to share appreciation for the COVID-19 response team and first responders. “I think he showed that he is really a classy guy when, at the end, he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers,” he said. “So, not only is he a really great actor, but he is actually a classy person.”

— Gabi Duncan