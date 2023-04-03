Dr. Jane Goodall Inspires 9-Year-Old Environmentalist In Apple TV+ Series ‘Jane’: Exclusive Trailer!

We could all take a page out of Jane’s book!

In this new trailer shared exclusively with Access Hollywood, meet the 9-year-old aspiring environmentalist at the heart of AppleTV+’s new family-friendly series “Jane,” inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall.

Ava Louise Murchison stars as the title character, who brings her best friends David (Mason Blomberg) and Greybeard the chimpanzee on her mission to save endangered animals. Jane’s vivid imagination takes the trio on incredible adventures across the globe as they strive to protect species in need.

Jane is driven by on of her idol Dr. Goodall’s most famous quotes and, as her mother (Tamara Almeida) reminds her in the clip, recites it every morning: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

Goodall herself shared enthusiasm about the project, explaining in a press release why she’s looking forward to see her mission take shape in such a creative way.

“I’m excited about this opportunity and relationship with Apple and Sinking Ship. The program ‘Jane’ spreads a message of hope and reminds children that the environment is something that we all have to be concerned about while also inspiring them and their parents to make a difference,” she said.

“Jane” premieres April 14 only on Apple TV+