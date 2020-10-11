Drake Celebrates Son Adonis’ 3rd Birthday: ‘Young Stunna’

Drake’s little boy is growing up so fast!

The “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper’s son, Adonis, celebrated his 3rd birthday on Sunday, and the proud papa went all out for the festivities.

Drake treated the preschooler to an epic balloon display, including a giant No. 3 and another that read “ADONIS 3” in capital letters.

In a photo from the special day, Drake shot Adonis an adoring, open-mouthed smile while he grinned into the distance.

“Young Stunna,” he captioned the snap.

On his Instagram Story, Drake shared another shot of them giggling on the floor, as well as a picture of his mom Sandi wrapping an arm around the curly-haired cutie.

Adonis’ mom, artist Sophie Brussaux, also paid tribute to her son on Instagram, sharing a series of sweet photos from his first three years.

“Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux!” she began her caption in her native French. “3 years ago, I was finally meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hr labour. I’m so proud of the little man you’re becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS! We did that @champagnepapi.”

Since sharing his first Instagram photos of Adonis in March, Drake has been giving fans more and more glimpses at his pride and joy. The Grammy winner posted this precious photo on Father’s Day, captioning it, “Happy Fathers Day to all the real g’z handling business.”

On Adonis’ first-ever day of school last month, Drake snapped a photo of the little one before he headed on his way.

“First Day Of School…The World Is Yours kid,” he wrote.