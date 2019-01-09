The nominees for the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019 have been announced and Drake is leading the pack with (wait for it) SEVEN nominations!
The Canadian hip-hop artist is in the running for Song of the Year and Male Artist of the Year among some heavy hitters like Post Malone, Maroon 5, Ed Sheeran, and more.
Drake’s hit song, “God’s Plan” snagged four nominations all on its own! Plus, the smash hit is also among Drake’s other two singles that are competing for the Hip-Hop Song of the Year category. It’s safe to say that the “In My Feelings” hitmaker has a pretty good chance to take home some trophies!
But we can’t wait to see which artists will reign supreme after an impressive year of music. The highly anticipated award show, now in its sixth year, will celebrate the many talented artists that we have been playing on repeat all year long!
The star-studded event airs Thursday, March 14 8/10 PM ET on FOX from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Check out the entire list of nominees below:
Song of the Year:
- “Better Now” – Post Malone
- “Girls Like You” – Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
- “God’s Plan” – Drake
- “Perfect” – Ed Sheeran
- “The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Female Artist of the Year:
- Ariana Grande
- Camila Cabello
- Cardi B
- Dua Lipa
- Halsey
Male Artist of the Year:
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Kendrick Lamar
- Post Malone
- Shawn Mendes
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
- 5 Seconds Of Summer
- Imagine Dragons
- Maroon 5
- Panic! At The Disco
- twenty one pilots
Best Collaboration:
- “Finesse (Remix)” Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
- “Girls Like You” – Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
- “I Like It” – Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
- “Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
- “The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Best New Pop Artist:
- Bazzi
- Lauv
- Marshmello
- MAX
- NF
Alternative Rock Song of the Year:
- “Africa” – Weezer
- “Broken” – lovelytheband
- “Happier” – Marshmello featuring Bastille
- “High Hopes” – Panic! At the Disco
- “Natural” – Imagine Dragons
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
- Imagine Dragons
- lovelytheband
- Panic! At The Disco
- The Man
- Thirty Seconds To Mars
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:
- AJR
- Badflower
- Billie Eilish
- lovelytheband
- Two Feet
Rock Song of the Year:
- “Are You Ready” – Disturbed
- “Bulletproof” – Godsmack
- “Devil” – Shinedown
- “Safari Song” – Greta Van Fleet
- “Zombie” – Bad Wolves
Rock Artist of the Year:
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Godsmack
- Greta Van Fleet
- Shinedown
- Three Days Grace
Country Song of the Year:
- “Heaven” – Kane Brown
- “Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
- “Most People Are Good” – Luke Bryan
- “Rich” – Maren Morris
- “Tequila” – Dan + Shay
Country Artist of the Year:
- Carrie Underwood
- Jason Aldean
- Luke Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist:
- Carly Pearce
- Dylan Scott
- Jordan Davis
- LANCO
- Russell Dickerson
Dance Song of the Year:
- “Friends” – Marshmello and Anne-Marie
- “Happier” – Marshmello featuring Bastille
- “One Kiss” – Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa
- “Remind Me To Forget” – Kygo featuring Miguel
- “The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Dance Artist of the Year:
- Calvin Harris
- Kygo
- Marshmello
- The Chainsmokers
- Zedd
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
- “God’s Plan” – Drake
- “I Like It” Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
- “In My Feelings” – Drake
- “Nice For What” – Drake
- “Psycho” – Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
- BlocBoy JB
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Lil Pump
- XXXTENTACION
R&B Song of the Year:
- “Boo’d Up” – Ella Mai
- “Finesse (Remix)” – Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
- “Medicine” – Queen Naija
- “Sky Walker” – Miguel featuring Travis Scott
- “When We” – Tank
R&B Artist of the Year:
- Daniel Caesar
- Ella Mai
- E.R.
- Miguel
- SZA
Best New R&B Artist:
- Brent Faiyaz
- Ella Mai
- E.R.
- Queen Naija
- TK Kravitz
Latin Song of the Year:
- “Clandestino” – Shakira featuring Maluma
- “Dura” – Daddy Yankee
- “Échame La Culpa” – Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato
- “Me Niego” – Reik featuring Ozuna and Wisin
- “X” – Nicky Jam and J Balvin
Latin Artist of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
- Daddy Yankee
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna
Best New Latin Artist:
- Lele Pons
- Manuel Turizo
- Mau y Ricky
- Nio Garcia
- Raymix
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
- “Entre Beso y Beso” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón
- “Me Dejé Llevar” – Christian Nodal
- “Mejor Me Alejo” – Banda MS
- “Mi Sorpresa Fuiste Tú” – Calibre 50
- “Mitad Y Mitad” – Calibre 50
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
- Banda Carnaval
- Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Calibre 50
- Christian Nodal
- Gerardo Ortiz
Producer of the Year:
- David Garcia
- Frank Dukes
- Louis Bell
- Marshmello
- Noah “40” Shebib
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
- “Consequences” – Camila Cabello
- “Girls Like You” – Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
- “God’s Plan” – Drake
- “In My Blood” – Shawn Mendes
- “thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
- “Without Me” – Halsey
Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category
- “A Million Dreams” – P!nk and Willow Sage Hart
- “Africa” – Weezer
- “Crying in the Club” – Niall Horan
- “Fast Car” – Khalid
- “In My Blood” – Charlie Puth
- “Lucid Dreams” – Halsey
- “Me, Myself & I” – Zayn
- “Natural Woman” – Ariana Grande
- “Rewrite the Stars” – Anne-Marie and James Arthur
- “You’re Still The One” – Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves
- “Under Pressure” – Shawn Mendes and Teddy Geiger
- “Your Song” – Lady Gaga
Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell: *Socially Voted Category. Nominees to be announced at a later date
Best Music Video:*Socially Voted Category
- “Delicate” – Taylor Swift
- “Dura” – Daddy Yankee
- “Finesse (Remix)” – Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
- “Freaky Friday” – Lil Dicky and Chris Brown
- “Girls Like You” – Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
- “God’s Plan” – Drake
- “I Like It” – Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny
- “One Kiss” – Calvin Harris featuring Dua Lipa
- “Psycho” – Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
- “Taki Taki” – DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B
- “thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
- “This Is America” – Childish Gambino
Social Star Award:*Socially Voted Category
- Agnez Mo
- Bhad Bhabie
- Dylan Minnette
- Joji
- Lele Pons
- Loren Gray
- Mason Ramsey
- Queen Naija
- Tana Mongeau
- Trixie Mattel
Cutest Musician’s Pet:*Socially Voted Category
- Asia – Lady Gaga
- Edgar – Brett Eldredge
- Goodwin – Sabrina Carpenter
- Gracie – Lauren Jauregui
- Hatchi – Perrie Edwards
- Mooshu – Alex Pall from The Chainsmokers
- Piggy Smallz – Ariana Grande
Best Solo Breakout:*Socially Voted Category
- Ally Brooke
- Dinah Jane
- Lauren Jauregui
- Normani
- Tiffany Young
Song That Left Us Shook: (New Category)*Socially Voted Category
- “Here Comes The Change” – Kesha
- “I’ll Never Love Again” – Lady Gaga
- “One Day” – Logic featuring Ryan Tedder
- “thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
- “This Is America” – Childish Gambino
- “Youth” – Shawn Mendes and Khalid
Favorite Tour Photographer: (New Category)*Socially Voted Category
- Andy DeLuca (5SOS)
- Christian Tierney (Niall Horan)
- Helene Pambrun (Harry Styles)
- Josiah Van Dien (Shawn Mendes)
- Pixie Levinson (Dua Lipa)
- Rahul B (Camila Cabello)
- Ravie B (Beyoncé)
- Zack Caspary (Why Don’t We)
