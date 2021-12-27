Drake Hands Out Stacks Of Cash To Unsuspecting People For Christmas

Drake is spreading the holiday cheer!

The 35-year-old rapper was in his hometown of Toronto this weekend and was spotted handing out stacks of cash to unsuspecting Canadians from the back of a Mercedes Maybach.

The unsuspecting people were walking on the streets when Drake pulled up next to them and handed them a large stack of bills.

In a video shared on Instagram of the moment by DJ Akademiks, you can hear a woman in the background saying, “Oh my god, this is crazy.” The man who receives the cash says, “Thank you, bro. I appreciate it guys, take care.” Drake says back, “You already know.”

“#drake giving away stacks of cash for Christmas,” the caption alongside the video read.

The “God’s Plan” musician spent Christmas with his 4-year-old son Adonis and shared a sweet video of the two giggling and laughing together along with another little boy.

Drake shared a video of the sweet moment, writing, “Merry Christmas From The Gang 🤞🏽💖.”

The proud dad in the past has been private about his son’s life but lately, he’s been sharing glimpses on Instagram. In October for his birthday, the rapper took to Instagram to show his son’s race car-themed birthday bash. In one pic, the father-son duo showed off some big smiles while posing in front of a race car-themed display which read, “Adonis races into 4.”





