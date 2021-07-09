Drake Spotted By Helicopter Enjoying Romantic Dinner Date In Empty Dodger Stadium

Drake hit it out of the park on his recent date night!

The “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper turned an empty Dodger Stadium into an intimate date spot, inviting a gorgeous brunette to dine with him by the dugout.

ABC7 Eyewitness News’ Air7 HD Helicopter Reporter Chris Conti captured aerial photos of the two enjoying a feast on a table decorated with vases full of white flowers, while a bartender stood with drinks nearby.

“.@DRAKE ON A DATE? Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third baseline at an empty Dodger Stadium from #Air7HD @ABC7 #Drizzy,” Chris captioned the shots.

.@DRAKE ON A DATE? Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third base line at an empty Dodger Stadium from #Air7HD @ABC7 #Drizzy pic.twitter.com/SjMR1UOgbo — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) July 9, 2021

ABC7 identified Drake’s lucky lady as model Johanna Leia, who was reportedly sporting a Dodgers jersey with her name on the back during their evening at the ballpark.

In addition to modeling, Johanna is also known for appearing on Lifetime’s “Bringing Up Ballers.” Her son is UCLA-bound basketball player Amari Bailey, who played alongside LeBron James’ son Bronny on their high school team.

Reserving an entire baseball stadium for two is no small feat, and Drake apparently spared no expense to make it happen.

“Drake made a sizable donation to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation in order to make his Dodger Stadium dinner date a reality,” the Dodgers organization told ABC7 in a statement.

