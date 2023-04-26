Drew Barrymore Barks And Takes Commands From Helen Mirren

Drew Barrymore sure knows how to make Helen Mirren laugh!

The Oscar winner made an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show” to promote her films, “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” and “Fast X,” but the interview took a turn when Drew started acting like a dog!

It all happened while the 48-year-old talk show host looked back at Helen’s career, including her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in “The Queen.” The late monarch famously had several corgis and Helen compared the adorable dog breed to Drew’s fun personality.

“Love the Corgis. Corgis were great. They’re great little dogs,” Helen said.

“I’m a Corgi! I’ve got tiny legs,” Drew responded. “You are a corgi. You have the character of a corgi,” Helen added.

Then as the 77-year-old continued talking the “Charlie’s Angels” star let out a bark which led to her to take commands from the movie star and eventually get down on all fours!

‘Sit!’ Helen said while laughing, which caused Drew to sit back in her chair and pant like a dog.

After heeding Dame Helen’s command to “stay,” Drew got down on all fours when the Helen threw her a bone by saying a chipper “Come on!”

It’s no surprise Drew was looking back at Helen’s films, after all her impressive career spans five decades!

But even after starring in countless movies, Helen told Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall at the 2022 SAG Awards there is one role she regrets turning down.

“Yes, there is a role I wish I’d taken,” she said. “I’m not going to say what it was because it’s not fair on the person who did take it. But there is a role I really wish I’d taken and I was an idiot not to take it.”

