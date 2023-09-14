Drew Barrymore’s Alleged Stalker Arrested After Looking For Emma Watson At Fashion Show (Reports)

Drew Barrymore’s alleged stalker has been arrested amid accusations he was trying to locate Emma Watson at a high-profile fashion show.

Chad Busto was taken into custody on Sept. 8 and has been charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct, NBC News reports. Police records obtained by the outlet claim that Busto, 43, bypassed an enclosure at New York Fashion Week and entered a show’s backstage dressing area where he shouted for Watson multiple times.

“I want to marry Emma Watson. Let me speak to Emma Watson. Let me take a photo with Emma Watson,” he allegedly said, per NBC News.

As of Thursday, a rep for the Harry Potter star has not responded to a request for comment from NBC News and it is not confirmed she was even present for the event, which took place at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Busto was reportedly arraigned the following day and pleaded not guilty. The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office told NBC News that his next court date is scheduled for Oct. 2.

The latest development comes weeks after Busto was arrested on suspicion of stalking after he was seen looking for Barrymore’s Long Island home. A press release from the Southampton Town Police stated that Busto was charged with misdemeanor stalking and he reportedly pleaded not guilty, agreeing to stay away from Barrymore and wear a tracking device for 60 days.

Earlier in August, security apprehended Busto when he approached the stage at a New York City panel where Barrymore was speaking with actress and singer Renee Rapp.

Social media video from the event’s livestream shows Barrymore and Rapp being escorted away as security surrounded Busto to block him from getting any closer. The women eventually returned to a roar of supportive cheers and resumed their discussion.

The NYPD told Access there was no police report filed in the incident.