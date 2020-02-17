Drew Carey Breaks His Silence About The Death Of His Former Fiancée Amie Harwick

Drew Carey has spoken out about the death of her former fiancée Amie Harwick.

The 61-year-old took to Twitter and posted a video that shows him with the late therapist.

“I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did,” he wrote.

Fans reacted to the statement, sharing their condolences.

“So sorry for your loss,” one person wrote.

“My heart has literally been breaking for you all day,” another said.

“Prayers to you and her friends and family,” a third commented.

Drew Carey and Harwick’s engagement news first broke in January 2018 and the couple ended their engagement later that year, according to People.

“The Price Is Right” host’s post comes after it was revealed that Amie died after falling from a balcony in the Hollywood Hills.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, per a Los Angeles Police Department press release.

The suspect in the investigation has been identified as 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse, Harwick’s former boyfriend.

Officers apprehended Pursehouse on Feb. 15, 2020 at 4:30 PM and arrested him on suspicion of murder. Two weeks prior to her death, the therapist had filed a restraining order against her ex, however the restraining order had expired, according to the LAPD press release.

He is currently being held on a $2,000,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate information center website.

Officers arrived at a Hollywood Hills residence at 1:16 AM on Feb. 15, 2020 after receiving a radio call about a “woman screaming.” Upon arrival a roommate informed officers that Harwick was allegedly being assaulted.

Officers found the victim on the ground and “gravely injured” and “unresponsive” under a third story balcony and the injuries were consistent with a fall, per the press release. The Los Angeles Fire Department transported her to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police say they found possible evidence of forced entry as well possible evidence of a struggle in the residence.

