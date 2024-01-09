Dua Lipa Shows Off Hilarious Moment She Struggled To Sit In Her Dress At The 2024 Golden Globes

Dua Lipa is keeping it real when it comes to her wardrobe struggles at the 2024 Golden Globes!

The singer, 28, shared some some behind-the-scenes peeks from her time at the award show, including an uncomfortable fashion moment.

Dua started off her Instagram post with a video of herself struggling to sit down in her gorgeous Schiaparelli black strapless velvet gown with sparkly gold detail all over it.

“Thank you @goldenglobes for such a beautiful night last night – the only thing missing was a reclining chair,” the Best Original Song nominee hilariously captioned her post.

The “Levitating” songstress also posted a fun snap of herself standing in her mode of transportation instead of sitting down!

This year marked Dua’s first Golden Globes nod thanks to her hit “Barbie” soundtrack single, “Dance the Night,” alongside Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Caroline Ailin.

Though the pop star lost, the honor did go to another “Barbie” smash – Billie Eilish and brother Finneas’ “What Was I Made For.”