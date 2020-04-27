‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson’s Home Target Of Drive-By Shooting

A suspect has been arrested after allegedly shooting at the home of “Duck Dynasty” alum Willie Robertson on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Daniel King Jr., 38, was arrested by The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in Monroe, Louisiana and was charged with one count of aggravated assault by drive by shooting and one count of criminal neglect of family, according to the office’s official Facebook page.

The post included the address 3300 block of Arkansas Road in West Monroe, where the Robertson family lives.

UPDATE: The investigation has led to the arrest of Daniel King, Jr. King has been charged with 1 count of Aggravated… Posted by Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 25, 2020

Authorities have yet to release a motive for the shooting, and added another home was also hit during the incident.

While several Robertson family members have been riding out the coronavirus pandemic at Willie’s Louisiana home, no one was injured in the incident.

“We were pretty shook up,” Robertson, who had been out shopping at the time, told USA Today. “It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property.”

“Nobody was outside at the time, but everybody had been out about five minutes before. I had just gone to the store when it happened,” the 48-year-old continued. Willie added that one of the gunshots went through a bedroom window.

READ MORE: ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Sends Gifts To 5,000 Couples With Postponed Weddings

At the time of the shooting, family members Korie Robertson, John Robertson, Mary Kate McEachern, 18-month-old John Shepherd, Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff were reportedly in the home.

Police added that while there was another suspect in the vehicle their appearance was not readily identifiable. Authorities are asking, “Anyone that may have been in the area at the time that may have seen the vehicle or have any information as to the identity of the suspects or the vehicle owner is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.”