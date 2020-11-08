‘Duck Dynasty’s’ Sadie Robertson Reveals Sex Of Baby

Sadie Robertson has a lot to celebrate!

The “Duck Dynasty” star took to Instagram, where she revealed the sex of her and hubby Christian Huff’s baby.

She shared a photo of them next to a balloon arrangement that reads, “Baby Huff,” and wrote, “BABY GIRL WE LOVE YOUUUU.”

View this post on Instagram BABY GIRL WE LOVE YOUUUU A post shared by Sadie Robertson Huff (@legitsadierob) on Nov 7, 2020 at 6:52pm PST

People were really happy for the reality star.

“YAY!!!!!!!!!! Oh my goodness I am so happy for you,” Lindsay Arnold wrote.

“Yay!! Congrats,” Candace Cameron Bure said.

“YAYYYY,” Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin commented.

Christian also shared a photo of the moment they found out, posting a snap where they and the balloon mural got covered in pink paint.

“Sadie’s pregnant, I’m the father and the child is a girl,” he captioned the snap.

Sadie announced they were expecting on October 4, sharing a snap with her man where she holds ultrasound photos.

“SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you. What I’ve learned from you already – God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come. How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you. We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life,” she wrote.

Congrats to the happy couple!

— Stephanie Swaim