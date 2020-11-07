‘DWTS’ Pro Gleb Savchenko Slams Allegations That He Cheated With Chrishell Stause

Gleb Savchenko is speaking out.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro spoke out about allegations that he had cheated on his wife Elena Samodanova.

“While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed. My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on ‘DWTS’ was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing. It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: Private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same,” he said in a statement obtained by multiple outlets.

The new statement comes after Elena spoke out to People, accusing him of having affairs.

“After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough. Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong. Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart,” Elena told the outlet, also alleging that he has been seeing another woman recently.

“No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn. Last night was the final straw, and I can no longer turn my head the other way. My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls,” she continued.

The “DWTS” pro, who shares two children with Elena, revealed the news that they were breaking up after being married for 14 years, by sharing a post on Instagram.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage. We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time,” he wrote.

— Stephanie Swaim