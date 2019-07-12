Dwyane Wade: Kaavia Has My Facial Expressions, But She’s More Like Her Mom Gabrielle Union

#ShadyBaby has her dad wrapped around her finger!

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s 8-month-old daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, stole the show at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards when she made her red carpet debut alongside her parents at the show. Access caught up with the adorable family at the event as the couple shared sweet details about life with their little one.

“She’s got my facial expressions, but she’s more like her mother,” the retired basketball player shared, to which Gabrielle agreed, admitting, “Attitude, me. Looks, dad.”

The “L.A.’s Finest” actress also dished on how her husband has changed since having his first daughter. The pro athlete also has three sons and full custody of his nephew. “He’s softer with her, but not with the boys,” Gabrielle explained, adding, “Go figure, go figure.”

Dwyane retired from the NBA in April 2019, but he’s still been keeping busy with his various other commitments. However, his wife would be happy to have him home a bit more!

“I’m waiting for this retirement to actually kick in!” Gabrielle said. “I didn’t realize he just retired from one thing, not the thousand other projects and, you know, businesses that he has. We just got him back from China for Fourth of July and then he was off again for a camp in Miami, so it’s just basketball that’s missing and with the older boys playing I don’t think we’re going to miss basketball too much around the house. Get him while we can get him!”